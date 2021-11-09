DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Mary Kay Kleist
Filed Under:Mary Kay Kleist, RealTime Weather, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for partial clearing Tuesday night as a front stalls across central Illinois, taking clouds with it.

The low for Tuesday night is 40.

READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Prosecutors Rest Their Case; Will Rittenhouse Take The Stand?

Lows Tonight: 11.09.2021

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Wednesday, the front will lift northward as a warm front, increasing clouds during the day and bringing rain after dark. The high for Wednesday is 58.

READ MORE: How The Feds Busted A Cocaine Pipeline With Ties To Mexico, Gary and Chicago

Highs Tomorrow: 11.09.2021

(Credit: CBS 2)

Next 24 to 48 Hours: 11.09.2021

(Credit: CBS 2)

Wednesday will be the mildest day of the next seven. The best rain chance comes Thursday (Veterans Day). Windy and wet weather is likely. The high Thursday is 55.

7 Day Forecast: 11.09.2021

(Credit: CBS 2)

MORE NEWS: Two Years Ago This Week: CBS 2 First Reports On The Wrong Police Raid In Which Anjanette Young Was Handcuffed Naked

It will be much colder Friday and through the weekend with rain and snow showers at times.

Mary Kay Kleist