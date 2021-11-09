CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for partial clearing Tuesday night as a front stalls across central Illinois, taking clouds with it.
The low for Tuesday night is 40.
On Wednesday, the front will lift northward as a warm front, increasing clouds during the day and bringing rain after dark. The high for Wednesday is 58.
Wednesday will be the mildest day of the next seven. The best rain chance comes Thursday (Veterans Day). Windy and wet weather is likely. The high Thursday is 55.
It will be much colder Friday and through the weekend with rain and snow showers at times.