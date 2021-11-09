DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Comcast, Internet Service, Outage

CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of Comcast Xfinity customers are reporting internet service outages Tuesday morning in the Chicago area and across the country.

The company’s support page on Twitter has been flooded with complaints about outages, and the website Downdetector reported more than 54,000 outages for Xfinity, including in the Chicago area, as of 7:45 a.m.

By 9:15 a.m., internet service appeared to have been restored for many customers, with the number of reported outages down to about 4,000, according to Downdetector.

Xfinity has not issued an official statement on its website or social media accounts, and representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Many customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

The outage comes as many people are still working from home due to the pandemic.

