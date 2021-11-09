CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of Comcast Xfinity customers are reporting internet service outages Tuesday morning in the Chicago area and across the country.

The company’s support page on Twitter has been flooded with complaints about outages, and the website Downdetector reported more than 54,000 outages for Xfinity, including in the Chicago area, as of 7:45 a.m.

By 9:15 a.m., internet service appeared to have been restored for many customers, with the number of reported outages down to about 4,000, according to Downdetector.

@XfinitySupport @comcast @Xfinity widespread outages in Chicago, Delaware, Bay Area, as well as with the Xfinity Outage Map. No communication from Comcast thus far $CMCSA — Matt Koz | Financial Freedom (@MattKozFF) November 9, 2021

Xfinity has not issued an official statement on its website or social media accounts, and representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Many customers took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

@comcast outage map telling me they can't find anything wrong with the service at my address and I'm all good. But then also saying the entire zip code I'm in is down. Gotta love it. — Ian (@IanIs3Letters) November 9, 2021

The outage comes as many people are still working from home due to the pandemic.