CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re one of the hundreds of thousands of drivers who travel through the Jane Byrne Interchange every day, you know what a mess it’s been – with seven years of construction.
On Tuesday, we watched as the latest lane shift led to near-miss after near-miss.
Video shows the driver of a sport-utility vehicle in the correct lane to continue south on the Dan Ryan Expressway. But at the last minute, the driver tries to cut over – and ends up stopping in the middle of the median.
Two lanes over an Audi only needs to move over one lane, but instead cuts over two lanes – bringing an entire lane to a halt. A semi-trailer truck ended up getting caught up in the mix too.
The Jane Byrne Interchange project has been going on since 2014, and was expected to be wrapped up this year. But that’s clearly not happening.
There are now two southbound lanes with a work zone separating a third southbound lane. That is what is causing all the confusion.
Illinois State Police said so far this year, they have responded to 22,557 hundred crashes at the Jane Byrne Interchange.
That is compared to 21,052 at this time last year.