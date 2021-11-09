CHICAGO (CBS) — A former Glen Ellyn man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for sexually assaulting and killing his ex-wife in 2011.

Juan Granados, 43, was convicted of first-degree murder and criminal sexual assault last year in the death of his ex-wife, 36-year-old Nancy Bustos, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

Judge Brian Telander on Monday sentenced him to 40 years in prison for murder, and 10 years in prison for criminal sexual assault, with the sentences to be served consecutively.

Prosecutors said Granados sexually assaulted and strangled Bustos on Oct. 15, 2011, after the two got into a fight at the Glen Ellyn apartment where they lived with their two children.

Bustos’ body was found the next day in the apartment’s bathtub, when police conducted a well-being check after worried relatives asked police to check on her because they had not heard from her.

After killing Bustos, prosecutors said Granados fled to Mexico.

An arrest warrant was issued in June 2012, and Grandos was arrested in Mexico in June 2016, police said. He was extradited back to DuPage County in September 2017, and has been held without bond ever since.

“While the sentence imposed on Mr. Granados cannot bring Nancy back to her children and those who loved her, it is my sincerest hope that they may find solace in knowing that the man responsible for her death has been held responsible,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

Granados must serve 100% of his 40-year sentence for murder and at least 85% of his 10-year sentence for sexual assault. He will get credit for the more than four years he has been in custody.