OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) — 81-year-old Eddie Flowers won’t get to live out his final days at 930 North Boulevard.

He told CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey that he was planning to die here in this apartment complex in Oak Park.

However, on Friday night, he got a letter stating that a village inspector discovered sloping floors and a “visible structural repair.” He and the other residents of the 48-unit building would need to evacuate. ASAP, the letter said.

Dozens of residents are now in a panic to evacuate the building that the village fears could collapse. The village said it warned the property manager nearly two weeks ago.

Flowers said he did notice the dips in the floor.

In tears, Joyce Brown, told CBS 2: “I have been there for nine consecutive years, and they tell me I have to be out tomorrow and I have nowhere to go.”

Brown said she hasn’t slept since she got the letter.

“How could you sleep thinking tomorrow night you’ve gotta be gone?” she said.

And she says her calls to the management company, 33 Realty, to help her find a place to relocate have gone unanswered.

“I have high blood pressure; it makes me very nervous,” Brown said.

The Village of Oak Park tells the CBS 2 Investigators that 33 Realty is required to provide a relocation plan. Residents say they’re not aware of any official plan, or any financial help for their unexpected moves.

“If they’re taking us out of here, they either need to give us our money back or find a place,” one resident said.

After 38 years living in this apartment building he said he’s left feeling helpless.

“I’m overwhelmed. I’m not a wimp, but … it’s out of my hands out of my control.”

The property manager has not responded to multiple requests for comment.