CHICAGO (CBS) — Two Chicago Police officers were taken to the hospital Monday night, after they were sprayed with a chemical irritant while trying to break up a fight in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.
Police said officers responded to a call of a battery in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue around 7:40 p.m., and when they arrived, they saw a large group of women fighting.READ MORE: Chicago Carjacking Suspects Arrested In Oak Lawn After Being Pursued 33 Miles From Gary
When officers started to break up the fight, three women started spraying a chemical substance into the crowd, and two officers suffered minor injuries when they spray hit their faces.READ MORE: Juan Granados Sentenced To 50 Years In Prison For Murder, Sexual Assault Of Ex-Wife, Nancy Bustos
The officers were taken to the hospital for treatment, and have since been released.MORE NEWS: Ladies Of Virtue Celebrates 10 Years Of Serving City's Black Girls
One person who refused police orders to disperse was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor reckless conduct.