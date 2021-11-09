CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was robbed outside of the Rivers Casino in Northwest suburban Des Plaines.
A man told CBS 2 that he had won $40,000, but when he stepped outside he was robbed by two armed men in the parking lot.
The victim, Cordero Supe said he felt a woman a woman watching him inside the casino when he won the cash and thinks it's possible she told the thieves in the parking lot who to target.
Supe said they also stole his phone and keys.
This is a developing story.