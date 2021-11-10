CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day before rain chances ramp up.
It’s a colder morning as temperatures range from the 30s to 40s. Wednesday’s highs reach the 50s underneath a mostly cloudy sky.
A Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Northwest Indiana until 8 a.m.
Dense Fog ADVISORY posted for Northwest Indiana and Kanakee County (IL) until 9 a.m. Visibility reduce to a quarter of a mile or less through mid-morning. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/m2CN2BDbb6
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 10, 2021
