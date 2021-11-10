DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Another mild day before rain chances ramp up.

It’s a colder morning as temperatures range from the 30s to 40s. Wednesday’s highs reach the 50s underneath a mostly cloudy sky.

A Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Northwest Indiana until 8 a.m.

Shower chances hold out through Friday and this weekend.

