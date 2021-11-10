CHICAGO (CBS) — A warm front continues to lift north from central Illinois into our area bringing light showers until late evening. Steady temperatures in the middle 50s through the night. Our high temperature of 56 degrees will be established around daybreak. Then the cold front will move through during the morning rush. Temps will fall throughout the day into the 40s with gusty winds.
We expect a soaking rain tomorrow morning along the front. Visibility may drop during the morning rush due to the downpours. Best rain chance is daybreak until noon. Dry air works in by the afternoon. A colder air mass settles in behind the front for the weekend. Rain & snow showers are likely at times starting Friday.
TONIGHT: EVENING LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS THEN MOSTLY CLOUDY AND BREEZY AFTER MIDNIGHT. STEADY TEMPS IN THE MID 50S.
VETERANS DAY: WINDY & WET WITH MORNING RAIN LIKELY. HIGH 56 IN THE MORNING WITH FALLING TEMPERATURES THROUGH THE DAY.
FRIDAY: RAIN & SNOW SHOWERS. COLDER. HIGH 42.