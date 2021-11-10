CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was punched during a carjacking in Chinatown Tuesday night.
Police said around 8:35 p.m., the 69-year-old man was walking away from his silver Audi A4 when he was approached by two men from behind in the 200 block of West 24th Street.
One of the offenders punched the man in the back of the head, causing him to fall to the ground. The offender then took the man’s wallet and keys and then fled in the man’s vehicle.
The man was injured, but refused medical treatment.
No arrests have been made.