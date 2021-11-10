CHICAGO (CBS) — Your commute along the Blue Line is getting “artsy.”
The Chicago Transit Authority on Wednesday unveiled two new works of public art as part of the ongoing modernization program.READ MORE: Multiple Cops Face Possible Suspension Or Termination For Role In Botched Raid On Anjanette Young’s Home
“Remnants” at the Western Blue Line station features cast concrete with blue terrazzo accents. The artists say the shapes reflect the cultures of nearby communities.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Wet And Windy Thursday
“Constant Flow” at the Addison station is an art glass installation featuring indigenous trees, plants and wildflowers.
“Original artwork adds value not only to our stations and their surrounding communities, but also to the overall transit experience for our riders,” CTA stated on their website.MORE NEWS: Radio Host Maze Jackson Carjacked In South Loop: 'I Was In A Complete State Of Shock'