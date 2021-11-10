CHICAGO (CBS) — Oak Park native Heather Mack is due back in court, in Chicago on Wednesday.
Mack was arrested last week when she landed at O’Hare, after spending seven of the 10 years in an Indonesian prison.
The feds arrested and charged Mack upon returning to Chicago with conspiracy and obstruction of justice in her mother’s 2014 murder. She was convicted for helping her boyfriend, Tommy Schaefer, kill her mother, Sheila Von-Wiese Mack, then stuffing the body in a suitcase.
Mack had a daughter while she was in prison. The six-year-old returned to Chicago with Mack and is now with a court-approved guardian.