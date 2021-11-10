CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in north suburban Wheeling are searching for a 1-year-old girl who is missing after her mother was found dead in their home Tuesday night.
Wheeling police said officers received a missing person report for 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday, after she hadn’t shown up to work or contacted her family since Monday.
When officers conducted a well-being check at Murphy’s home, they found the door unlocked, and Murphy dead inside. Her 1-year-old daughter, Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs, was missing, police said.
“Wheeling Police along with the Northwest Suburban Major Crimes Assistance Team are actively working to secure the safe return of Angel and to identify and apprehend those responsible. At this time we are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Angel,” police said in a statement.
Anyone with information on Jaclyn’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 847-459-2690.