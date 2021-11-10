CHICAGO (CBS) — After more than a week of listening to testimony at his trial over shooting three people during the civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense on Wednesday.

Prosecutors have spent the past week trying to paint Rittenhouse as a reckless teenage vigilante who inserted himself in a situation where he didn’t belong, as the defense has countered that Rittenhouse, then 17, was acting in self defense when he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse, now 18, testified Rosenbaum threatened to kill him twice while Rittenhouse was trying to protect a used car lot in Kenosha during the protests.

“The person that attacked me first threatened to kill me twice,” Rittenhouse said. “He screamed, if I catch any of you f***ers alone, I’m going to f***ing kill you.”

“He was walking with a steel chain, and he had a blue mask around his face. He was just mad about something,” Rittenhouse added.

Rittenhouse also said he saw Rosenbaum lighting property on fire that night.

Rittenhouse testified that his friend, Dominick Black, called him later that night while Rittenhouse was at a gas station, asking him to return to the Car Source lot to help put out fires.

On the way to the Car Source lot, he came across Rosenbaum again.

“I didn’t notice Mr. Rosenbaum until he came out from behind the car and ambushed me,” he said.

Rittenhouse broke down crying as he began to describe his deadly encounter with Rosenbaum.

“Mr. Rosenbaum was now running from my right side, and I was cornered,” he said, beginning to sob and hyperventilate, prompting the judge to call for a 10-minute break.

After returning to the witness stand, Rittenhouse had regained his composure, and continued to describe his encounter with Rosenbaum.

Rittenhouse said Rosenbaum started to chase him, so he started running towards the Car Source lot.

He also said he heard another person with Rosenbaum shout “get him and kill him.”

Rittenhouse testified he heard a gunshot behind him as Rosenbaum was catching up to him.

“I remember his hand on the barrel of my gun,” Rittenhouse said, adding he shot Rosenbaum four times as Rosenbaum lunged at him.

Asked why he didn’t just keep running, Rittenhouse said “there was no space for me to continue to run to.”

Rittenhouse testified, after shooting Rosenbaum, he went to see if he could help him, but someone else already was performing first aid.

“I was in shock sort of.” Rittenhouse said.

He said he then called a friend to tell him he had shot someone, and decided to leave the scene to turn himself in to police.

“I didn’t do anything wrong,” he said. “I defended myself.”

Rittenhouse said, as he was running down Sheridan Road in Kenosha, Huber approached him holding a skateboard “like a baseball bat” and hit him twice, knocking him to the ground.

He said another person, who he claimed was never identified, kicked him in the face, so he fired two shots at him.

“He would have stomped my face in if I didn’t fire,” Rittenhouse said.

Rittenhouse testified Huber then hit him again with his skateboard, so he shot Huber, and then lowered his weapon.

He said that’s when Grosskreutz lunged at him “with his pistol pointed directly at my head.”

Rittenhouse said Grosskreutz was close enough to him that their feet were touching.

“His pistol is in his hand, and then Mr. Grosskreutz looks at me, and that’s when Mr. Grosskreutz brings his arm down,” he testified. “His pistol is pointed at me, and I shoot him … once.”

Rittenhouse testified he no longer saw Grosskreutz as a threat at that point, and another person who was there put his hands up and backed away, so he put his gun down, and continued walking toward nearby police officers to turn himself in.

“I put my hands up, and as I’m walking towards the police, I can’t really hear anything,” he said. “I remember I occasionally moved to put my rifle behind me … so the police didn’t see me as a threat.”

Rittenhouse said he approached a police car to tell officers he’d just shot someone, but an officer told him “get the f*** back, or you’re going to get pepper-sprayed. Go home. Go home. Go home.”

So Rittenhouse went back to the Car Source lot, where someone let him inside.

“I’m in shock, I don’t really remember what was happening in there,” he said. “I was freaking out.”

Rittenhouse said, because the Kenosha police station was blocked off by barricades, he decided to go home to Antioch, and then he and his mother went to the Antioch police station so he could turn himself in.

He said he was allowed to wait in the police station without being handcuffed until two detectives came to question him.

“I was vomiting and having panic attacks,” he said.

During cross-examination, prosecutors repeatedly asked Rittenhouse if he intentionally used deadly force, and was trying to kill the people he shot

“I didn’t intent to kill them. I intended to stop the people who were attacking me. I did what I had to do to stop them from attacking me,” Rittenhouse testified.

Rittenhouse earlier testified that he went to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, after seeing videos online of the widespread unrest in Kenosha prompted by the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

“I saw videos on social media, on Facebook live streams, TikTok. I saw the CarSource being burned down,” he said. “I saw a police officer get assaulted. He had a brick thrown at his head.”

Rittenhouse said he spent part of the morning of the shootings cleaning up graffiti at a local high school.

He also described how he and a friend, Dominick Black spoke to the owners of a used car lot they guarded later that night. He said the owner of the Car Source lot gave him permission to be there, and that they were thankful the armed group was there to protect the property.

Rittenhouse, who said he was a firefighter/EMT cadet, said he bought two rifle slings that night, so he could easily treat people without having to put down his gun.

He said he also brought a bulletproof vest, which he said was given to him by the Grayslake Police Department, but gave it to a friend after arriving in Kenosha.

Rittenhouse said he helped administer first aid to a woman who injured her ankle, and a man who got sick from a homemade “chemical bomb” that had been tossed near the car lot.

He said he was trained in first aid, and although he told some people that night he was a certified EMT, Rittenhouse acknowledged he is not.