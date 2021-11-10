CHICAGO (CBS) — In the northwest suburbs, there’s desperate search for this missing one-year-old girl after her mother was found murdered.

CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reports from Wheeling outside the family’s apartment. Police went there Tuesday night after family members said they hadn’t been able to reach Ja’nya Murphy.

They talk and texted with her everyday. The fire department had to gain access to her third floor apartment through the balcony. Once inside, they found her dead and her one year-old daughter missing.

Murphy and her one-year-old daughter Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs lived in a Wheeling apartment complex. Police want the public’s help to find Angel.

“She has loved ones that are worried about her and we want to her her back to her family,” said Deputy Chief Al Steffen of the Wheeling Police Department.

Murphy’s family became concerned after the 21-year-old had not been to work at her retail job. She also hadn’t been in contact with relatives the previous day.

“They had such a good relationship with their daughter and sister that it was very unusual for her not to respond,” Steffen said.

Wheeling police arrived with the fire department Tuesday night. When they couldn’t reach Murphy, they got access to her third floor apartment, through the balcony. The door was unlocked. The 21-year-old Stevenson High graduate had been murdered. Late this afternoon, investigators removed several bags of evidence from Murphy’s apartment. Her one-year-old daughter Angel is missing.

“They have no idea where she is and obviously, we are very concerned about her and we’re looking for the public’s assistance in locating her,” Steffen said.

Investigators from more than 20 suburban law enforcement agencies are working on this case.