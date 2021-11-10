CHICAGO (CBS) — A University of Chicago graduate who was shot and killed in a robbery in Hyde Park Tuesday has been identified as Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said Zheng, 24, lived in Hyde Park. Zheng had been a statistics masters student at the U of C.

Police said Zheng was on the sidewalk on the 900 block of East 54th Place shortly before 2 p.m. – when out of nowhere, a vehicle pulled up, and a gunman jumped out and demanded his property.

The attacker then shot Zheng in the chest, got back in the vehicle, and fled the scene. It was not clear whether he even took anything.

The sounds of the gunman’s car speeding away stood out after the deadly attempted robbery. Zheng was left bleeding on the sidewalk.

“I saw the corner, then a body lying on the street, sidewalk – and a person performing CPR,” the neighbor said. “It was our neighbor, so I went over, and his hands were covered in blood.”

Neighbors attempted to stop the bleeding, but were unsuccessful. Zheng was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The corner of 54th Place and Ellis Avenue is just steps from the U of C’s campus. Between 57th and 59th streets, Ellis Avenue marks the western boundary of the Main Quadrangle, while the Crerar Science Quadrangle is located on the opposite side of the street.

Campus buildings line Ellis Avenue for another two blocks going north from the Main Quadrangle too. The Ratner Athletics Center is located on Ellis Avenue at 55th Street, a mere half block south of the scene of the deadly shooting.

The scene of the shooting is also about a block just a block away from Kozminski Career Academy, a Chicago Public Schools elementary school.

Late Wednesday, University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos issued a video message to the university community mourning Zheng’s loss and announcing plans for a both long- and short-term public safety strategies for the area around the campus.

Alivisatos said in part:

“Yesterday we lost a member of our University community, and today we are mourning. Shaoxiong ‘Dennis’ Zheng was murdered in the course of a robbery in a residential neighborhood near campus. Our deepest sympathies are with his family and loved ones. Dennis came to us from Hong Kong and graduated from the University this summer with a master’s degree in statistics. Our community will come together soon to remember him and to honor his life. “The violence afflicting Chicago is on the same scale as a public health crisis and demands a commensurate response. The University community and our fellow residents of Chicago’s South Side — as well as citizens throughout Chicago — see a clear and urgent need to strengthen public safety. We have been in close contact with Mayor (Lori) Lightfoot, Chicago Police Department Superintendent (David) Brown, and other members of the Mayor’s team, along with local aldermen. The city is formalizing, with the University’s involvement, a number of short and longer-term public safety strategies specifically for Hyde Park and surrounding communities. We will share specifics soon.”

Area One detectives are investigating, and police are reviewing video from numerous surveillance cameras in the area.