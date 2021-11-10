CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — White Sox closer Liam Hendriks has been named the American League Reliever of the Year, for the second straight season.
Hendriks is the first back-to-back AL winner in the eight-year history of the Mariano Rivera Award.
He led the league with 38 saves and led all relievers with 113 strikeouts.
For the National League, the Milwaukee Brewers’ Josh Hader won his third Trevor Hoffman Award as the Reliever of the Year.
Voting was based on regular season performance and was conducted among seven former relievers: Rivera, Hoffman, Dennis Eckersley, Rollie Fingers, Lee Smith, John Franco and Billy Wagner.
