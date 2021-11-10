University Of Chicago Graduate Who Was Shot And Killed In Robbery Is Identified As Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng; Vigil Held At Site Of His MurderA University of Chicago graduate who was shot and killed in a robbery in Hyde Park Tuesday has been identified as Shaoxiong Zheng.

Olivia Cobbins Says She Came To The Harvey Police Department To Fight Corruption, But Now She Has Quit In DisgustOlivia Cobbins was hired to crack down on police corruption in Harvey – but only after a few months on the job, she resigned in disgust.

Kyle Rittenhouse Defense Team Seeks Mistrial, Accusing Prosecutors Of 'Impropriety' While Questioning Rittenhouse On Stand"I didn't intent to kill them. I intended to stop the people who were attacking me. I did what I had to do to stop them from attacking me,” Rittenhouse testified.

Multiple Cops Face Possible Suspension Or Termination For Role In Botched Raid On Anjanette Young’s HomeMultiple officers are facing potential termination or suspension for their role in a traumatizing botched raid, where police handcuffed an innocent, unclothed social worker in her home, according to a report from the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA).