CHICAGO (CBS) — Once again, Wrigley Field no longer looks like a baseball park, but instead a football stadium.
Groundcrews were hard at work as Northwestern is hosting Purdue on November 20. The Friendly Confines also had Northwestern on the field against Illinois back in 2010.
At that time, only one end zone was useable due to the dimensions of the ballpark. An aerial view showed renovations, some reconfigured seating and a movable dug out. There’s a full field with two goal posts are now in play. The purple lines are going down and there are Wildcats signs to make it all look official.
“When you look at this stadium which is over 100 years old, and the history here, the ability for us to innovate and be able to do events, whether it’s soccer or football, it just showcases the potential of not only this amazing ballpark but this amazing campus that we have here,” said Julian Green, Vice President of Communications for the Chicago Cubs.
There are still limited tickets available in a wide range of prices, from $60 on up.
Northwestern. Purdue. Nov. 20. 11 a.m. CT.
