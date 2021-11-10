CHICAGO (CBS) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 16-year-old boy charged with the murder of a young mother who was killed by a stray bullet while inside her home in north suburban Zion last month.
Zechariah Myles has been charged as an adult in the death of Melanie Yates, according to the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
Police said Myles exited his home on the 2800 block of Enoch Avenue around 9 p.m. on Oct. 17, and began shooting his rifle at someone.
A stray bullet struck Yates while she was in her home, and she was taken to to the hospital in “extremely critical” condition, and was pronounced dead the next morning.
Police said a warrant for Myles was issued the day after the shooting, and detectives have been searching for him ever since, but have yet to locate him.
Anyone with information on Myles’ whereabouts is asked to contact Zion Police Detectives at: 847-872-8000, or leave an anonymous tip with Lake County CrimeStoppers at 847-662-2222 or on their website.
Myles is approximately 5'5," tall and 135 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair. Police said anyone who sees him should call 911, and should not approach him.