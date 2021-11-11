CHICAGO (CBS) – A 1-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to the head and two adults were also injured after a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing area Thursday.
Police said around 1:25 p.m., two men, ages 18 and 28, and a 1-year-old boy were struck by gunfire on the 7400 block of South State Street.
The two men took themselves to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they were listed in critical condition. The 1-year-old, who was in a separate vehicle, was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in fair condition, according to authorities
There is no one in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.