CHICAGO (CBS) – 36th Ward Ald. Gilbert Villegas is using Veterans Day to demand the Cook County State’s Attorney take a new look at the murder of a national guardsman over the July 4th weekend.
Chrys Carvajal, 19, was leaving a party in Belmont Cragin walking to his car when someone in a car opened fire. He was home after basic training for the Army National Guard.
The Cook County State’s Attorney says there’s not sufficient evidence to file charges. Villegas and Carvajal’s family insist there is video and eyewitness testimony.