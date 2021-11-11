CHICAGO (CBS) — The Blackhawks were back at practice Thursday – one day ahead of Friday’s home game with an Arizona Coyotes team that has the worst record in the league on lock.
Blackhawks Interim Head Coach Derek King is trying to run his record to 3-0.
Meanwhile, the players are still making amends after a rough start.
“All the talks we had as players, I mean, enough is enough. I mean, we take pride – we were a little embarrassed that a coaching change had to happen. Usually that happens, but if you were honest, we weren’t playing good enough either. And so I think we took that message a bit personal too,” said Blackhawks center Ryan Carpenter. “And again, it’s only been two games, so I think we’ve just got to keep building and prepare for Arizona tomorrow.”