By Marie Saavedra and Jackie Kostek and

HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — A body was found in a retention pond Northwest Indiana on Thursday afternoon, and Wheeling police believe it belongs to 1-year-old Jaclyn “Angel” Dobbs.

As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported late Thursday, Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifeld said fire crews were called to the scene by construction workers, and divers went in and recovered the body of a young child in the retention pond. The retention pond sits in a cloverleaf exit ramp on the Borman Expressway (I-80/94) to Kennedy Avenue in Hammond.

Fifeld could not say how old the child was, but said the child was less than 5 years old and was a Black female.

Fifeld said it was too early to speculate on the cause of the child’s death. He said the pond is four or five feet deep and walkable.

The body is now in the care of the Lake County, Indiana Coroner, which is now working on making a positive identification.

“I don’t have any specifics of anything in particular that they would be looking for,” Fifeld said. “You know, any crime scene, you’re looking for evidence, so any evidence that would be pertinent to this crime is what we would be looking for.”

But while State Police did not have an identity for the body, police in north suburban Wheeling have been searching for Jaclyn ever since her mother was found dead in their home Tuesday night. Wheeling police told CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek they believe the body to be Jaclyn’s.

Kostek spoke to the deputy police chief in Wheeling. He said Jaclyn’s family has been notified and that they fear the worst.

Wheeling police said officers received a missing person report for Jaclyn’s mother, 21-year-old Ja’nya Murphy, around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday – after she hadn’t shown up to work or contacted her family since Monday.

When officers conducted a well-being check at Murphy’s home, they found the door unlocked, and Murphy dead inside. Jaclyn was missing, police said.

Police said they believe Murphy was strangled, and that Jaclyn was taken away in a maroon 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan with Illinois license plate FP139293. The vehicle was later located in western Missouri, but Jaclyn was not with the vehicle and is believed to be in danger.

Police also said investigators identified a person of interest based on video evidence. Police said the person of interest has also been located in Missouri and is being questioned.

Wheeling police said the person of interest had a “previous relationship with Ms. Murphy” but is not Jaclyn’s father. Three were last seen together on Monday at a suburban shopping mall.

“We never had any domestic incidents at the house. We were familiar with any domestic situation there, but at the same time, she was a 21-year-old woman – just like any other 21-year-old,” said Wheeling police Deputy Chief Alan Steffens. “She, by accounts, was a great mom – and had great supports with her family. Their concern was with not being able to contact her.”

Steffens says the tip about the child’s body in Northwest Indiana did not come from the person of interest, but rather a tip that someone called into Indiana State Police.