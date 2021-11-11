CHICAGO (CBS) — The NBA Eastern Conference-leading Bulls were already set to be tested with a five-game road trip beginning at league-leading Golden State on Friday.
Now, they will have to start it without starting center Nikola Vucevic, as he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Vuc is out for 10 days, or until he has two negative tests in a 24-hour period.
Already undersized after an injury to forward Patrick Williams, the Bulls will need more from everyone – especially backup center Tony Bradley.
Even after a hot start, this team knows it has plenty to prove – particularly as heirs to Michael Jordan and the Bulls of the 1990s.
“We’re just kind of finding ways to win, and I think that’s the sign of a good team. But I think we have a lot of ways to get better. I think that’s probably the most encouraging thing for me,” said first-year Bulls guard Alex Caruso. “Eleven games into the season, I don’t think you can say anybody’s back – especially for the prestige of the Bulls. They won three championships in a row twice. Being back, you know, that’s a big statement.”