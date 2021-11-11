CHICAGO (CBS)– Get ready for a rainy morning commute.
Mainly morning rain across Chicago. Drying skies from west to east by noon – 1 p.m. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/MOFIcHzWVB
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 11, 2021
Thursday’s rain will continue through the morning with windy conditions and temperatures in the 50s and falling to the 40s by the evening.
Rain and even snow showers are expected for Friday with temperatures in the low 40s.
The rain clear for Saturday, but snow showers could move in Sunday.