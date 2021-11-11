CHICAGO (CBS) — A one-year old was shot in a car in Chatham.
CBS 2’s Steven Graves reports from Comer Children’s Hospital where the little boy is being treated. There’s no word from family on how the little boy is doing. The good news is he is expected to survive.READ MORE: Young Child's Body Found In Pond In Northwest Indiana, Wheeling Police Believe It Is 1-Year-Old Jaclyn 'Angel' Dobbs
Police said he suffered a graze wound to the head. But it could have been much worse. The chaotic scene played out around 1:30 Thursday afternoon at 75th and State near a entrance ramp onto the Dan Ryan.READ MORE: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Defense Rests Its Case, Jury Could Begin Deliberations Monday
Someone shot the little boy as he sat in a vehicle in a nearby Walgreens parking lot. The back window was blown out. A stroller appears to be in the trunk.
Gunfire also hit two other men but police said they were in a different vehicle. There was a separate scene across from the store at a gas station. Over there, a Jeep had its back window shattered and multiple shell casings were on the ground.MORE NEWS: Police Question Person Of Interest In Disappearance Of 1-Year-Old Jaclyn 'Angel' Dobbs, Murder Of Her Mother
The 18-year-old and 28-year-old men who were hurt drove themselves to the University of Chicago Hospital. No one is in custody for this shooting, but each business had multiple security cameras.