CHICAGO (CBS) — With Chance the Snapper no longer swimming around in the Humboldt Park lagoon, it appears the fish in there have had some room to grow.
Jarrett Knize pulled a potentially record-breaking bighead carp from the water there, posting a picture of his catch on Twitter.
The current record in Illinois for a bighead carp – an invasive species in the U.S. – is 69 pounds.
Knize told "Outdoor Life" magazine he caught a massive carp in the Humboldt Park lagoon on Saturday, and once he found a certified scale big enough, it weighed 72 pounds and eight ounces.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will inspect the fish to confirm the new record.