CHICAGO (CBS/AP) — More legal fireworks erupted at the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Thursday, as prosecutors objected to the types of questions defense attorneys were asking a use of force expert.

Rittenhouse’s defense team called use of force expert Dr. John Black to bolster their argument Rittenhouse was acting in self-defense when he shot three people in Kenosha in August 2020, killing two of them.

As Black was reviewing video footage from the night of the shooting, prosecutors objected to what he was being asked to talk about, saying it was outside the scope of an earlier court order regarding his testimony.

Kenosha County assistant district attorney Thomas Binger said Judge Bruce Schroeder signed an order limiting Black’s testimony to the timing of the shots Rittenhouse fired.

“We reached an agreement on this,” Binger said.

Binger also told the judge, “I was the target of your ire for disregarding your orders,” on Wednesday, and “today the defense is disregarding your order.”

“I think it’s a fundamental fairness issue, your honor,” Binger said.

During a pretrial hearing last month, Schroeder ruled Black would be limited to testifying about the timing of events on the night of the shootings.

Schroeder ultimately ruled Black would be allowed to resume with his testimony, but if prosecutors had further objections to specific testimony, he would consider them.

This morning’s exchange came a day after Rittenhouse took the stand in his own defense, and Schroeder scolded Binger for questioning Rittenhouse about his decision to remain silent after turning himself in to police.

“I am making the point that after hearing everything in the case, now he’s tailoring his story to what has already been introduced,” Binger told the judge.

Judge Schroeder admonished Binger in no uncertain terms.

“I was astonished when you began your examination by commenting on the defendant’s post-arrest silence,” Schroeder told Binger, raising his voice as he spoke. “That’s basic law. It’s been basic law in this country for 40 years, 50 years. I have no idea why you would do something like that.”

Schroeder also criticized Binger for – in the judge’s view – trying to get around his past rulings on what could be introduced in the trial.

“What you’re telling me – you’re experienced trial attorney – and you’re telling me that when the judge says, ‘I’m excluding this,’ you just take it upon yourself to put it in ’cause you think that you’ve found a way around it. Come on!” the judge told the prosecutor. “When you say that you are acting in good faith, I don’t believe that, OK?”

On Wednesday afternoon, Rittenhouse’s attorneys asked for mistrial with prejudice, meaning prosecutors would not be allowed to try him a second time. The judge has yet to rule on that request.

Meantime, Black ultimately testified that less than three seconds elapsed between the time a protester in the streets fired a shot in the air and Rittenhouse first opened fire with his rifle.

Black took the stand as part of an effort by Rittenhouse’s lawyers to show that the then-17-year-old had reason to fear for his life and acted in self-defense when he shot three men, killing two, during a turbulent night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha last year.

The defense has suggested to the jury that the relevant timeframe for determining whether Rittenhouse’s use of force was reasonable consists of just a few minutes around the shootings.

Prosecutors, for their part, have stressed a much longer window, saying the tragic chain of events occurred over hours, starting with Rittenhouse’s fateful decision to go to a volatile protest with a rifle.

Rittenhouse, now 18, committed the shootings during unrest that erupted in Kenosha in the summer of 2020 over the wounding of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer. He could get life in prison if convicted. Rittenhouse is white, as were those he shot.

Rittenhouse had gone to Kenosha with an AR-style semi-automatic weapon and a medic bag in what the former police and fire youth cadet said was an effort to protect property after rioters had set fires and ransacked businesses on previous nights.

The case has divided Americans over whether Rittenhouse was a patriot taking a stand against lawlessness or a vigilante.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)