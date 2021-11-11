CHICAGO (CBS) — On Veterans Day, the country honors those who served.
In Evanston, the next generation soldiers are holding up that tradition. They are new recruits from the U.S. Army’s Evanston recruiting station.READ MORE: Veterans And Healthcare Workers At Rush University Medical Center Honored With Dozens Of Flowers
They packed up their rucksacks for a four mile trek with their army recruiter, a show of respect for those who’ve served their country.READ MORE: Watchdog Group Says African Americans Continue To Face Discrimination In CPD Recruitment, Demands Racial Balance In Police Force
“I’ve been in for seven years. My father served before me, my grandfather served before him,” said Staff Sargent Wesley Tanner. “And I’m just carrying on tradition, so Veterans Day is about giving thanks to them for paving the way for me and all my family.”MORE NEWS: 'What Message Are You Sending?': Family Of Murdered Belmont Cragin Man Wants Justice
The recruits who just enlisted in the U.S. Army and will soon ship off to basic training.