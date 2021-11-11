DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Evanston, New Recruits, U.S. Army, Veterans Day

CHICAGO (CBS) — On Veterans Day, the country honors those who served.

In Evanston, the next generation soldiers are holding up that tradition. They are new recruits from the U.S. Army’s Evanston recruiting station.

READ MORE: Veterans And Healthcare Workers At Rush University Medical Center Honored With Dozens Of Flowers

They packed up their rucksacks for a four mile trek with their army recruiter, a show of respect for those who’ve served their country.

READ MORE: Watchdog Group Says African Americans Continue To Face Discrimination In CPD Recruitment, Demands Racial Balance In Police Force

“I’ve been in for seven years. My father served before me, my grandfather served before him,” said Staff Sargent Wesley Tanner. “And I’m just carrying on tradition, so Veterans Day is about giving thanks to them for paving the way for me and all my family.”

MORE NEWS: 'What Message Are You Sending?': Family Of Murdered Belmont Cragin Man Wants Justice

The recruits who just enlisted in the U.S. Army and will soon ship off to basic training.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff