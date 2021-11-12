CHICAGO (CBS) — When it comes to love and marriage, this couple is doing more than acting the part.

2’s Got Your Ticket and this week entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole learns how a pair of actors, starring in separate shows on opposite sides of town, are keeping it all together.

If you work in the same profession, is your better half your best critic? Your biggest fan? Or a little of both?

To find out, meet the Rostons. Kelvin Roston, Jr. is starring as “Othello” in the Shakespeare tragedy at Court Theatre. In the meantime, Alexis J. Roston is making heavenly music as “Deloris Van Cartier” in the Mercury Theatre production of “Sister Act.”

They do run lines with one another because it’s all part of the job.

“Absolutely,” said Kelvin Roston. “We say ‘hey babe, will you run these lines with me?’ But, you know, it’s less of a request and more of ‘it’s time to get some work done.'”

As they run lines together, they’re allowed to critique each other.

“We don’t always like it,” Alexis J. Roston said, who added it’s great to have a partner who understands the ins and outs of your career.

Just extended! Due to overwhelming demand, we have added performances of THE TRAGEDY OF OTHELLO, THE MOOR OF VENICE through December 5.

Don't miss out — save your seats → https://t.co/T6mQ2zj5F3 pic.twitter.com/b2OV9klyAn — Court Theatre (@courtchicago) October 5, 2021

“I find it just enlightening, one, to have somebody who can understand what I’m going through, as an artist,” Alexis said. “And two, who I appreciate, as an artist. And I feel it pulls us closer together than it does draw apart.”

“Remember, it’s not a competition if you’re a family. If they’re booking, you’re booking as well,” Kelvin added.

“The Tragedy of Othello, the Moor of Venice” is playing at the Court Theatre through December 5. And you can get into the habit of catching Alexis J. Roston at the Mercury Theater now through January 2.

#COURTTHEATRE #MERCURYTHEATER