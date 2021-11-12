WASHINGTON (CBS) — Former Inverness tech CEO Bradley Rukstales has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for his role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Washington, D.C. U.S. District Judge Carl J. Nichols also ordered Rukstales to pay $500 in restitution. The judge is allowing Rukstales to report to prison at a later date.

Rukstales issued this statement during the sentencing hearing:

“I am sorry for my actions that day and accept the court’s decision. “I have come to realize the weight of my actions, and immensely regret following others into the Capitol. As a patriotic citizen, I hope and pray that the people of our nation will move forward united by the many commonalities we share. “I greatly appreciate the support of my family, friends, colleagues, and community. Their continued encouragement, and the grace they have shown me, are proof that one brief and thoughtless moment does not need to define a person’s entire life. “I look forward to putting this chapter behind me with the knowledge that in the years to come I will prove myself worthy of forgiveness by living the values that have guided me as a productive and peaceful citizen for the past 53 years.”

Rukstales pleaded guilty to his role in the riot in August.

During Rukstales’ sentencing hearing, his exclusive interview with CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar the day after the riot was presented as evidence.

Rukstales had been the chief executive officer of Schaumburg-based tech company Cogensia. He was fired by the company the same day he was hit with federal charges for his role in the riot.

“It turned into chaos,” Rukstales said of the riot when he talked to De Mar on Jan. 7.

He added: “I had nothing to do with charging anybody or anything or any of that. I was in the wrong place at the wrong time – and I regret my part in that. That’s all I’m comfortable saying.”

De Mar then asked Rukstales if he was inside the Capitol the day before. Rukstales said he was.

As Capitol Police retreated down a flight of stairs that winter day, federal prosecutors said chairs tumbled down behind them. Rukstales is accused of throwing one of those chairs.

Charging documents say he “picked up one of the chairs at the bottom of the stairwell, and threw it in the direction of where the officers had retreated down the corridor.”

As police yelled for people to leave, one of the officers brushed up against Rukstales from behind — his arm stretched out toward officers.

“The officer immediately turned around, brought Rukstales to the ground, and he and another officers dragged Rukstales behind their defensive line to be arrested,” the charges alleged.

It took at least three officers to get Rukstales under arrest after he refused to comply with orders to leave the building, prosecutors said.

Rukstales was initially charged with unlawful entry in D.C. Superior Court, and federal prosecutors also later charged him with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; or knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

He was the first Illinois resident to plead guilty in the riots.