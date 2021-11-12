Red Stars Are One Win Away From Playing For NWSL ChampionshipDon’t look now, but the Chicago Red Stars are one win away from playing for a national championship.

Valerie Burton Hopes To Go Out On Top With Northwestern Women's BasketballThe Northwestern women’s basketball team is trying to build off last season, when they got their first NCAA Tournament win since 1993.

Seahawks-Packers Preview: Will Aaron Rodgers Be Available Sunday?The Week 10 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers could set up as a battle of legendary quarterbacks.

NFL Week 10 NFC West Preview: 49ers Have 'To Win The Matchup Up Front' To Beat RamsCBS San Francisco sports anchor Vern Glenn looks at the Rams-49ers, Seahawks-Packers and Panthers-Cardinals matchups in Week 10.

North Central College Cardinals Work To Defend National Championship, And Finish With A Perfect Regular SeasonThe North Central College Cardinals football team is trying to defend an NCAA Division III national championship with a year off in between because of COVID-19.

Bulls' Nikola Vucevic Tests Positive For COVID-19, Will Miss Start Of 5-Game Road TripThe Bulls will will have to start a road trip without starting center Nikola Vucevic, as he has tested positive for COVID-19.