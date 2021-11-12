CHICAGO (CBS) — One pedestrian was killed and another was left in “grave” condition when they were hit by a car in a crash at the busy intersection of Western Avenue and Pratt Boulevard in West Rogers Park.
At 5:20 p.m., a 25-year-old man was driving south on Western Avenue in a sedan, while a 22-year-old woman was driving another sedan and turning left to head west on Pratt Boulevard, police said.READ MORE: Alton Spann, 18, Charged With Murder Of University Of Chicago Graduate Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng; Police Say Spann Then Sold Zheng's Items At Cellphone Store
The man ran the red light and hit the passenger side of the woman’s car, which in turn came to rest after hitting a pole on Pratt Boulevard east of Western Avenue, police said.
Meanwhile, the man kept going south in his car and hit two women on the sidewalk. One was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other was taken to AMITA Health St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in “grave” condition.READ MORE: Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark Asks Police Chief To Step Down Amid Fight Against Corruption, Takes Aim At Former Head Of Internal Affairs Olivia Cobbins
The man who had been driving was taken to St. Francis with minor injuries in fair condition, while the woman who had been driving declined medical attention.
Video from Chopper 2 showed police and fire vehicles in front of the Northtown Branch Library, 6800 N. Western Ave., and the Jiffy Lube across the street to the south. The intersection also forms the northwest corner of Warren Park.MORE NEWS: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Looking Back At The Unrest In Kenosha That Followed The Shooting Of Jacob Blake By Police
No citations had been issued Friday evening. The police Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating.