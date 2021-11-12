Alton Spann, 18, Charged With Murder Of University Of Chicago Graduate Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng; Police Say Spann Then Sold Zheng's Items At Cellphone StoreAn 18-year-old suspect has been charged in the murder of University of Chicago graduate Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng this week.

One Pedestrian Killed, One In 'Grave' Condition After Crash At Western And Pratt In West Rogers ParkOne pedestrian was killed and another was left in “grave” condition when they were hit by a car in a crash at the busy intersection of Western Avenue and Pratt Boulevard in West Rogers Park.

Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark Asks Police Chief To Step Down Amid Fight Against Corruption, Takes Aim At Former Head Of Internal Affairs Olivia CobbinsHarvey Mayor Christopher Clark announced Friday that he has asked police Chief Joseph John Moseley to step down and will conduct a national search for new leadership, amid a fight to end corruption in the south suburb and its police department.

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial: Looking Back At The Unrest In Kenosha That Followed The Shooting Of Jacob Blake By PoliceA jury on Friday was just days away from deciding the fate of Kyle Rittenhouse. With that in mind, CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar took a look back at how we got here - and revisited some those here in Kenosha who are forever changed from the events of August 2020.