CHICAGO (CBS) — Researchers at Northwestern have developed a treatment which could change the lives of people who’ve been paralyzed.
It has the potential to allow them to move again.
Northwestern put out a video of mice with paralyzed legs. Researchers injected them with a treatment. Four weeks later, the mice could walk again.
The treatment method involved so-called “dancing molecules.” They essentially jumpstart tissue repair and reverse paralysis. It could be a gamechanger for spinal cord injuries.
