By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– An SUV hit a bike shop in Oak Park overnight and caused the building to collapse.

The SUV hit the Barnard’s Schwinn bicycle store  on North Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

The driver of the SUV was injured and taken to a local hospital.

The crash caused major damage to the supporting structures of the building.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

