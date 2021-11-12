CHICAGO (CBS)– An SUV hit a bike shop in Oak Park overnight and caused the building to collapse.
The SUV hit the Barnard’s Schwinn bicycle store on North Avenue around 10:30 p.m.READ MORE: Report On Anjanette Young Raid Called For Suspension For Officer Ella French, Who Was Later Shot And Killed; Her Brother Is Furious
The driver of the SUV was injured and taken to a local hospital.READ MORE: Body Found In Pond In Northwest Indiana Positively Identified As 1-Year-Old Jaclyn 'Angel' Dobbs
The crash caused major damage to the supporting structures of the building.MORE NEWS: Prayers And Dreams Come True For South Side Church That Needed Help Paying For Major Repairs
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.