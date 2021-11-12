CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Public Schools are closed Friday for Vaccination Awareness Day.
CPS is encouraging students and families to use the time off to get a vaccine if they haven't already.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot will get her COVID-19 booster shot Friday. The mayor and city leaders will meet at Michele Clark High School to update Chicago’s vaccination efforts.
City employees will also get two hours paid leave to get a shot.
The Chicago Teachers Union is holding a vaccination event for anyone ages five and up.
Anyone interested should register online at ctulocal1.org. Those who register can then receive their vaccination at the CTU center at 1901 West Carroll.
The event starts at noon and goes until 3 p.m.