CHICAGO (CBS) – Three men were injured following a shooting in East Garfield Park Saturday, according to authorities.
Police said around 11:49 a.m., three men sustained gunshot wounds to the body. One of the victims, a 22-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to Mt. Sinai in stable condition. The second victim, a 19-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to Mount Sinai in stable condition. The third victim, a 24-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The victims were all standing outside when they heard shots and felt pain.
No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.