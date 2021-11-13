CHICAGO (CBS) – Bond is set for four of the six individuals accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store in Oak Brook Friday.
Peaches P. Johnson, 29, Kamal J. Hoskins, 25, Roy Crane, 21, and Darnell Profit, 19, appeared in bond court Saturday morning where bond was set bond at $175,000 with 10 percent to apply for Johnson and $100,000 with 10 percent to apply for Hoskins, Crane, and Profit.
The two remaining individuals, both juveniles, will appear at a detention hearing Sunday morning. All six defendants have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
Authorities said on Nov. 12, Oak Brook Police Department received information about a vehicle involved in illegal activity in front of another Ulta Beauty store in Norridge. It is alleged that five male subjects, all wearing hoodies and ski masks, ran into the store. Three of the individuals allegedly pulled out garbage bags and all five men began clearing out the shelves of cologne into the garbage bags before fleeing the scene.
A similar scene happened at the Ulta Beauty in Norridge in September when three men took out garbage bags and stole $10,000 worth of merchandise. There is no word if that incident is connected to the recent robberies.
The vehicle was located driving southbound on I-294 at which time the Hinsdale Police Department shut down the highway and took the suspects into custody. It is alleged that the individuals stole 153 bottles of cologne worth nearly $15,000
All four men are due back in court on Dec. 13.