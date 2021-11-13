GARY, Ind (CBS) — Two people were shot, one fatally, outside a Gary church following a funeral Saturday afternoon.
According to police, officers responded to a call at 2:19 p.m. for a man shot in the 600 block of Rhode Island Court. While en route, they received a call of another person shot. When they arrived, officers found an unresponsive man outside the church and another man who had been shot inside the church.
The shooting happened in the parking lot of Sts. Monica and Luke Catholic Church at 645 Rhode Island Court in Gary, a church secretary said.
The church secretary said the shooting happened after an off-site funeral when people had just arrived at the church for a mercy meal. The people were just getting ready to eat when they heard the gunshots, ran into a room and barricaded the door.