By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago carjackings, Juvenile Carjacking, Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 13-year-old boy is facing charges following an aggravated carjacking on Chicago’s Near West Side Friday.

Authorities said the offender was arrested on the 2900 block of West Madison. He was identified as the offender who, moments before, took a vehicle by force from a man, 34, in the 2600 block of West Maypole Avenue.

The offender then fled in the vehicle, but police were able to locate the vehicle with offender inside. He was placed into custody and charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, vehicle, and delinquent minor, according to authorities.

No further information is available.

