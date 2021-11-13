CHICAGO (CBS) — The line formed around the block early Saturday morning at a coat giveaway hosted by Saint Sabina Church in Chciago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.
There were 450 coats and hats and gloves, all brand new.READ MORE: Villa Park Police Suspend Search Locally For Suspect In Shooting At Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park
The church’s pastor, Father Michael Pfleger, said that for many people a coat is a “pure luxury,” and he is said so many people are in such dire need.READ MORE: Toy Renamed 'Theo's Octopus' In Honor Of Well-Loved Dog
Many of the coats, gloves and hats given away were donated by charities and individuals, and the church bought about 200.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Rain And Snow Showers Saturday Night And Sunday
Father Pfleger said anyone who wants to donate a new coat can call Saint Sabina or drop by.