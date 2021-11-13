DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CHICAGO (CBS) — The line formed around the block early Saturday morning at a coat giveaway hosted by Saint Sabina Church in Chciago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

There were 450 coats and hats and gloves, all brand new.

The church’s pastor, Father Michael Pfleger, said that for many people a coat is a “pure luxury,” and he is said so many people are in such dire need.

Many of the coats, gloves and hats given away were donated by charities and individuals, and the church bought about 200.

Father Pfleger said anyone who wants to donate a new coat can call Saint Sabina or drop by.

