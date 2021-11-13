CHICAGO (CBS) — Villa Park police are actively searching for a suspect in a shooting at Safari Land Saturday evening.
According to police, the suspect, a Black man wearing a black jacket with white writing, blue jeans and a black baseball cap was seen running into the residential area near Lincoln and Roy following the shooting at the indoor family amusement center located in the Villa DuPage Shopping Center at 701 W. North Ave.
Police were actively searching for the suspect around 8:30 p.m. and warn people to stay away from the area and call 911 if they say anyone suspicious in the area.
Police also noted a possible sighting of the man running eastbound on Plymouth from Yale Street.
This is a developing story.