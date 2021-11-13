CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head while driving on Chicago’s West Side.
The shooting left her car's airbag deployed and the back window shattered.
Police says he crashed just after the bullet hit around 11:30 p.m. Friday night near Jackson and Homan in the Fifth City neigbhorhood.
The woman was rushed to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition.
No one was in custody Saturday evening.