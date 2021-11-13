By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A young woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Fifth City on the city’s West Side Friday, police said.READ MORE: Murder Of Safarian Herring Remains Unsolved After Charges Were Dropped, And His Father Says ShotSpotter Technology Let Him Down
The woman, 20, was driving in the 3400 block of West Jackson Boulevard at about 11:37 p.m. when she was shot in the head by an unknown offender, authorities said.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Mainly Dry Saturday, But More Snow Saturday Night
She was initially reported in critical condition and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Further details are unknown at this time, police said.MORE NEWS: Alton Spann, 18, Charged With Murder Of University Of Chicago Graduate Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng; Police Say Spann Then Sold Zheng's Items At Cellphone Store
Nobody is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.