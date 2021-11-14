By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicagoans can expect a snow dusting beginning overnight Sunday that could lead to slushy snow accumulation and low visibility in heavier showers.
There’s a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 3 a.m. with lows around 34 degrees with wind gusts as high as 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Another period of snow showers is expected Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon, mainly between 8 a.m. and noon, with highs near 39 degrees and wind gusts up to 35 mph, according to the NWS. Visibility could be sharply reduced in the heavier snow showers.
The chance of precipitation is 60% Sunday and new snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible, experts said.
As of 2:40 a.m., 31 flights were canceled at O’Hare and two at Midway.