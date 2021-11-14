DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Ed Curran
CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll be in Alert Mode for the wet Fall snow that increases in coverage after sunrise.

A rain/snow-making system is moving through Northern Illinois. A very small amount of snow is expected from this clipper, perhaps a half-inch of slushy accumulation atop very warm ground. Snow will mix with rain, then change to rain. Breezy and cold.

After a partly cloudy Sunday night, Monday brings back some sun. As warm air lifts into Chicago, midday, we could see a brief snow/rain shower. Warming trend Tuesday and Wednesday.

November 14Normal- 49°Saturday- 39°Today- 39°Sunrise-  6:41 AMForecastToday- rain and snow. 1/2 inch of slushy snow is possible. Hi of 39.Tonight- partly cloudy, 26.Monday- partly cloudy, a midday shower, high of 40.

A smattering of snow.A Sunday rain/snow mix.Some warmer days this week.