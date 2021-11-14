GARY, Ind. (CBS) — In Gary, Indiana, police are still searching for the suspect in Saturday’s shooting in a church parking lot.
A man from Merrillville was killed, and a man from Gary was wounded at the Ss. Monica and Luke Church on Rhode Island Ave.
It happened after a funeral as guests were getting ready to eat.
The wounded man is stable.
Sunday afternoon police said the shooter left the scene in a dark colored Chevrolet sedan.
Gary’s mayor called the shooting “an act of violence beyond comprehension.”