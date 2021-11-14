DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:church, funeral, Gary, shooting

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — In Gary, Indiana, police are still searching for the suspect in Saturday’s shooting in a church parking lot.

A man from Merrillville was killed, and a man from Gary was wounded at the Ss. Monica and Luke Church on Rhode Island Ave.

READ MORE: Chicago Police Arrest Suspect In Shooting At Safari Land Indoor Amusement Park

It happened after a funeral as guests were getting ready to eat.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Sprinkles And Flurries Taper Off; Warmer Temperatures Ahead

The wounded man is stable.

Sunday afternoon police said  the shooter left the scene in a dark colored Chevrolet sedan.

MORE NEWS: Judge Denies Bail For Suspect In Chatham Shooting That Injured Toddler, One Other

Gary’s mayor called the shooting “an act of violence beyond comprehension.”

CBS 2 Chicago Staff