CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are searching for four men involved in a burglary at a retail store on Chicago’s Near North Side Saturday evening.
Authorities said around 6:50 p.m., four unidentified men exited a white SUV and entered a retail store in the 700 block of North Michigan Avenue. The four offenders each grabbed a purse from the store and ran out without paying.
A male security officer was pushed to the ground as the offenders returned to the SUV and fled the scene. The security officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, according to authorities.
There were no other injuries reported. No one in custody.