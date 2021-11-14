CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people are hospitalized following a stabbing on the Jackson CTA platform, police say.
Around 5:45 p.m. a man got into a fight with a 44-year-old man on the train. The man then pulled the 44-year-old victim off the train and onto the platform in the 300 block of South Dearborn and stabbed him multiple times with a knife.
He then grabbed a blunt object nearby and struck a responding officer in the back, police say.
The 44-year-old victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in an unknown condition. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital and is stable. The offender was taken to Stroger Hospital with unknown injuries.
Area Three detectives are investigating.