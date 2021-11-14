WESTMONT, Ill. (CBS) — One person was found dead after a car was discovered submerged in a pond in suburban Westmont Sunday.
Police are trying to figure out what happened.
Dive teams were called to 999 Oakmont Lane around noon and found the car in the water and a person unresponsive inside. A search found no other victims.
Westmont’s fire chief said preliminary reports show the car veered off Route 83, through a field and into the pond.
Crews then pulled the car from the water.
The fire chief said there was some snow on the ground, but it is not clear whether that played a role.