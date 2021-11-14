Bulls Fall Short To Stephen Curry, WarriorsStephen Curry scored 40 points with nine 3-pointers as his old college coach from Davidson cheered him on, Draymond Green delivered another all-around effort, and the Golden State Warriors beat the Chicago Bulls on Friday night for their seventh straight win.

Strome, Fleury Lead Blackhawks To Win Over CoyotesDylan Strome scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period, Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 22 shots, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Arizona Coyotes Friday night.

No. 11 Illinois Gets Guards Back, Beats Arkansas StateColeman Hawkins had 17 points on Friday night and No. 11 Illinois overwhelmed Arkansas State in a blowout.

Pete Nance Sparks Northwestern To Victory Over High PointPete Nance scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and sparked a big run to open the second half as Northwestern turned back High Point Friday night.

Red Stars Are One Win Away From Playing For NWSL ChampionshipDon’t look now, but the Chicago Red Stars are one win away from playing for a national championship.

Valerie Burton Hopes To Go Out On Top With Northwestern Women's BasketballThe Northwestern women’s basketball team is trying to build off last season, when they got their first NCAA Tournament win since 1993.